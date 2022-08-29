Previous
Since you are rolling by how about a treat by joansmor
Photo 3198

Since you are rolling by how about a treat

Two thinks every time I roll by the island in my wheelchair she should get a treat. Here she is looking entreating. It worked.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Betsey ace
Smart girl!
August 29th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Lol! Feed me a treat, Mama!
August 29th, 2022  
