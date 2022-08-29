Sign up
Photo 3198
Since you are rolling by how about a treat
Two thinks every time I roll by the island in my wheelchair she should get a treat. Here she is looking entreating. It worked.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Tags
two
Betsey
ace
Smart girl!
August 29th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Lol! Feed me a treat, Mama!
August 29th, 2022
