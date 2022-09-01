Previous
Breakfast Sandwich by joansmor
Breakfast Sandwich

I can't drive yet so when I have the hankering for a breakfast Sandwich I have to make it myself. This one turned out rather tasty.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Islandgirl ace
Looks yummy!
September 1st, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Looks tasty
September 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
Looks like a treat.
September 1st, 2022  
Annie D ace
Oh yum! It looks delicious.
September 2nd, 2022  
