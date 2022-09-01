Sign up
Photo 3201
Breakfast Sandwich
I can't drive yet so when I have the hankering for a breakfast Sandwich I have to make it myself. This one turned out rather tasty.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
4
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3676
photos
177
followers
90
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
30th August 2022 6:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sandwich
,
breakfast
Islandgirl
ace
Looks yummy!
September 1st, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks tasty
September 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
Looks like a treat.
September 1st, 2022
Annie D
ace
Oh yum! It looks delicious.
September 2nd, 2022
