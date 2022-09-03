Previous
I miss my early morning rides past Estes Lake on my way to work. I am still staying home. I have begun walking with the walker. Right now it is only to the bathroom during the day. Hoping to increase it a little over time. Can't wait for us to tackle the ramp outside next week. I do the little ramp down to the deck in my wheelchair frequently but it will easier when I can walk down. But then where will I sit. There is currently only one chair on the deck where my quest sit. I love being out there and seeing my flowers, the birds, the squirrels and the cats. But in the wheelchair I need someone to hold the door and to open in when we go back inside. I have to be patient.
JackieR ace
Patience and a patient will help you win
September 3rd, 2022  
