Photo 3211
High Tides
A Hurricane passed to the east of us which has caused high tides and rip tides. I would have loved to get down and get some pictures but no luck. So I am posting this old picture taken under similar circumstances only decided to try BW.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3686
photos
177
followers
93
following
879% complete
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
Views
6
1
365
NIKON D90
5th September 2016 3:00pm
Tags
bw
,
wells
,
high-tide
Call me Joe
ace
Cool capture,every afternoon we have bipolar weather here … thunderstorms,lightning,heavy rains,stop for an hour or two,then start again— it’s always wet!!Climate change is here !🙏
September 11th, 2022
