High Tides by joansmor
Photo 3211

High Tides

A Hurricane passed to the east of us which has caused high tides and rip tides. I would have loved to get down and get some pictures but no luck. So I am posting this old picture taken under similar circumstances only decided to try BW.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Joan Robillard

Call me Joe ace
Cool capture,every afternoon we have bipolar weather here … thunderstorms,lightning,heavy rains,stop for an hour or two,then start again— it’s always wet!!Climate change is here !🙏
September 11th, 2022  
