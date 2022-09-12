Sign up
Photo 3212
No 1 pond on a sunny day
Finally got out to see some scenery. Nothing special but it was wonderful to be out and about.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3687
photos
177
followers
93
following
6
2
365
iPhone 11 Pro
12th September 2022 2:37pm
no
1
pond
Casablanca
ace
How lovely for you and such a pretty sight. I imagine you were hungry to see it.
September 12th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and it looks like a beautiful day.
September 12th, 2022
