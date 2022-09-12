Previous
No 1 pond on a sunny day by joansmor
Photo 3212

No 1 pond on a sunny day

Finally got out to see some scenery. Nothing special but it was wonderful to be out and about.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Joan Robillard

Casablanca ace
How lovely for you and such a pretty sight. I imagine you were hungry to see it.
September 12th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and it looks like a beautiful day.
September 12th, 2022  
