Photo 3223
Another Veggie Stand Photo
Made a scrapbook page using pictures that I took this day Went to Walmart to do a groceries pick up and later went to PT. I am beat.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3699
photos
179
followers
94
following
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
9
3
365
Canon PowerShot A630
5th October 2013 3:55pm
autumn
hay
pumpkins
Renee Salamon
Lovely autumn colours
September 23rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
Autumn is certainly with you Joan !
September 23rd, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
September 23rd, 2022
