Previous
Next
Mount Chocorua by joansmor
Photo 3224

Mount Chocorua

This is the one and only mountain I have ever climbed. I climbed it twice under protest both times it was a trip that my overnight camp. I have a great fear of heights. Again playing with old photos.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
883% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A very nice composition with the bridge/railing framing the landscape
September 24th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely shot!
September 24th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Beautiful - it's like a painting
September 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise