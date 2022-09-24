Sign up
Photo 3224
Mount Chocorua
This is the one and only mountain I have ever climbed. I climbed it twice under protest both times it was a trip that my overnight camp. I have a great fear of heights. Again playing with old photos.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
mt
choroua
Corinne C
A very nice composition with the bridge/railing framing the landscape
September 24th, 2022
Carole Sandford
A lovely shot!
September 24th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Beautiful - it's like a painting
September 24th, 2022
