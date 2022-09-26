Sign up
Photo 3226
My comforter has ears
I had a little laugh when I looked over and saw this picture.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3702
photos
178
followers
95
following
883% complete
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
4
2
365
iPhone 11 Pro
26th September 2022 5:37am
Tags
two
Wendy
ace
Very cute!!
September 26th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Made me smile
September 26th, 2022
