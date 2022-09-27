Sign up
Photo 3227
Jax
This is one of my niece's cats. Jax is the cat that looks in on Two through the window. The cats like my deck. I have bird feeders. Plus it is open underneath - a great place to hide.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3703
photos
178
followers
95
following
884% complete
View this month »
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
3227
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
26th September 2022 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
jax
Corinne C
ace
Jax is so handsome!
September 27th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Haven't seen a "red-headed" cat like this in a long time. He seems to be surveying his kingdom.
September 27th, 2022
