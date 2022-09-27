Previous
Next
Jax by joansmor
Photo 3227

Jax

This is one of my niece's cats. Jax is the cat that looks in on Two through the window. The cats like my deck. I have bird feeders. Plus it is open underneath - a great place to hide.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
884% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Jax is so handsome!
September 27th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Haven't seen a "red-headed" cat like this in a long time. He seems to be surveying his kingdom.
September 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise