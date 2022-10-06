Previous
Turkeys in the road by joansmor
Turkeys in the road

Not unusual to drive down the road and find turkeys crossing. Often, they start running down the middle of the road before they decide to dash off to the side.
6th October 2022

Joan Robillard

Babs ace
Definitely on the run.
October 6th, 2022  
