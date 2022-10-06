Sign up
Photo 3236
Turkeys in the road
Not unusual to drive down the road and find turkeys crossing. Often, they start running down the middle of the road before they decide to dash off to the side.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project.
3712
photos
177
followers
97
following
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
3rd October 2022 12:15pm
Tags
turkeys
Babs
ace
Definitely on the run.
October 6th, 2022
