Photo 3239
Autumn tree
I took this yesterday up in the hills. The colors on this ride were so beautiful.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
3
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3715
photos
178
followers
97
following
887% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
8th October 2022 3:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
building
Barb
ace
Love everything about this country scene, Joan! Very inviting!
October 9th, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely composition. I love the beautiful autumn trees and the sunlight and reflections on the windows of the barn. fav
October 9th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
This is stunningly beautiful!
October 9th, 2022
