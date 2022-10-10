Sign up
Photo 3240
More Autumn Foliage
Another photo from my ride on Saturday.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3716
photos
179
followers
97
following
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
foliage
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
October 10th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shaped tree!
October 10th, 2022
