Horse in Fog by joansmor
Photo 3241

Horse in Fog

It was foggy this morning as I drove to work. The kind of fog that hangs over water and damp fields.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project.
Islandgirl ace
Nice shot!
October 11th, 2022  
Richard Sayer ace
I think this would be more dramatic in B & W... but then I would think that!
October 11th, 2022  
