Photo 3267
Early color
I took this early in October. Thid color was just beginning to fill in on Estes Lake. I took a nice ride today and got a couple of shots but too tired to download and edit.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
6
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3743
photos
189
followers
102
following
895% complete
View this month »
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th October 2022 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
lake
,
estes
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful place
November 6th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful capture!
November 6th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Quite serene
November 7th, 2022
Mags
ace
Very pretty shot!
November 7th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Most peaceful
November 7th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Those golden trees realy stand out!
November 7th, 2022
