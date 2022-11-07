Previous
Free Range by joansmor
Photo 3268

Free Range

Several farm I pass have Free Range birds it amazes me though that most days I don't see any of them. I think they love to range.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Neat chicken with the fall colours!
November 7th, 2022  
