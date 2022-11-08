Sign up
Photo 3269
Fallen to disrepair
I have watched this place fall apart more ans more.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3745
photos
189
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
15th October 2022 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
house
winghong_ho
Agree, but it is photogenic.
November 8th, 2022
