Photo 3272
Foggy Morning
Fog in the morning and Autumn seem to go hand in hand.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3748
photos
188
followers
101
following
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
25th October 2022 7:11am
fog
autumn
lake
estes
