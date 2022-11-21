Sign up
Photo 3284
Mr. Rooster
I told you it was a trip of photography things rather than scenery.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
6
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3760
photos
188
followers
100
following
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
20th November 2022 2:17pm
sculpture
,
rooster
Dixie Goode
ace
Oh my gosh, please tell me you know about Beyoncé the giant metal chicken?
November 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
That's a big rooster! Great find.
November 21st, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
November 21st, 2022
winghong_ho
Great find of such colorful rooster.
November 21st, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
One nicer than the other - great place where you live
November 21st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wow, it is difficult to miss it!
November 21st, 2022
