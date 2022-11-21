Previous
Mr. Rooster by joansmor
Photo 3284

Mr. Rooster

I told you it was a trip of photography things rather than scenery.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Dixie Goode ace
Oh my gosh, please tell me you know about Beyoncé the giant metal chicken?
November 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
That's a big rooster! Great find.
November 21st, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
November 21st, 2022  
winghong_ho
Great find of such colorful rooster.
November 21st, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
One nicer than the other - great place where you live
November 21st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wow, it is difficult to miss it!
November 21st, 2022  
