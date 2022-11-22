Previous
Time for the Canadian Geese to fly South by joansmor
Time for the Canadian Geese to fly South

Not unusual to see thin ice formed on the water. The Canadian Geese aren't taking the hint.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Islandgirl ace
We still have geese around, they should be heading your way soon!
Great shot of these geese!
November 23rd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Nice capture with golden tones. Here they seem to have departed, maybe because of the snow storm we had about a week ago.
November 23rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful golden tones in spite of the icy water , great shot of the geese!
November 23rd, 2022  
Linda Godwin
The ones that live here in the south never fly north. They stay south all year
November 23rd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice golden tones!
November 23rd, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful tones.
November 23rd, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Some of them stick around here- we're just on the cusp of what's cold and not cold enough. Nice shot.
November 23rd, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful color and tones!
November 23rd, 2022  
