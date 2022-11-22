Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3285
Time for the Canadian Geese to fly South
Not unusual to see thin ice formed on the water. The Canadian Geese aren't taking the hint.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
8
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Tags
geese
,
canadian
Islandgirl
ace
We still have geese around, they should be heading your way soon!
Great shot of these geese!
November 23rd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice capture with golden tones. Here they seem to have departed, maybe because of the snow storm we had about a week ago.
November 23rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful golden tones in spite of the icy water , great shot of the geese!
November 23rd, 2022
Linda Godwin
The ones that live here in the south never fly north. They stay south all year
November 23rd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice golden tones!
November 23rd, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful tones.
November 23rd, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Some of them stick around here- we're just on the cusp of what's cold and not cold enough. Nice shot.
November 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful color and tones!
November 23rd, 2022
Great shot of these geese!