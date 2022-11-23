Sign up
Photo 3286
Where's the beef?
Opps forgot to post last night. I used the picture to create a scrapbook page yesterday so why not post here. Hope if you celebrate you Have A Happy Thanksgiving..
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
0
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3762
photos
189
followers
100
following
900% complete
View this month »
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th October 2022 12:40pm
Tags
cow
