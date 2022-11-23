Previous
Next
Where's the beef? by joansmor
Photo 3286

Where's the beef?

Opps forgot to post last night. I used the picture to create a scrapbook page yesterday so why not post here. Hope if you celebrate you Have A Happy Thanksgiving..
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise