Previous
Next
Old truck by joansmor
Photo 3287

Old truck

Love an old beat-up car or truck - what can I say?
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! how we love a bit of rust --- a great find and capture!
November 24th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Super find and capture of the rusty textures
November 24th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, what a find - great rusty colours
November 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise