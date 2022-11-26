Previous
Next
The beach by joansmor
Photo 3289

The beach

I start my tenth year with this picture. Seems like I should have a special photo, but I didn't take any good photos today.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
901% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
10 years on 365, woweeee. You were celebrating on the beach which looks lovely to me. Especially the wispy clouds
November 26th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Wow, completed nine years, here's to starting the 11th!!

Congratulations this is a beautiful landscape, gorgeous light and those clouds are stunning
November 26th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Congratulations on starting your tenth year!
November 26th, 2022  
Babs ace
Congratulations on starting year 10 on 365. Lovely beach scene I love the silhouette of the people and the sunlight on the water.
November 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
Congrats and well done! Beautiful beach scene.
November 26th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Congratulations Joan that’s no mean feat, a lovely photo
November 26th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Great capture of the scene with beautiful sky. Congratulations to you. I have just completed one year.
November 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise