Photo 3289
The beach
I start my tenth year with this picture. Seems like I should have a special photo, but I didn't take any good photos today.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
7
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3765
photos
188
followers
94
following
Tags
beach
,
gooches
Renee Salamon
ace
10 years on 365, woweeee. You were celebrating on the beach which looks lovely to me. Especially the wispy clouds
November 26th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Wow, completed nine years, here's to starting the 11th!!
Congratulations this is a beautiful landscape, gorgeous light and those clouds are stunning
November 26th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Congratulations on starting your tenth year!
November 26th, 2022
Babs
ace
Congratulations on starting year 10 on 365. Lovely beach scene I love the silhouette of the people and the sunlight on the water.
November 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
Congrats and well done! Beautiful beach scene.
November 26th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Congratulations Joan that’s no mean feat, a lovely photo
November 26th, 2022
winghong_ho
Great capture of the scene with beautiful sky. Congratulations to you. I have just completed one year.
November 26th, 2022
