Photo 3293
Cloudy reflections
After PT this morning I decided I wanted to go for a little photo ride. I went to Estes Like tna dthe water was like glass
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
7
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3769
photos
188
followers
94
following
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
30th November 2022 8:39am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
reflections
,
estes
JackieR
ace
Oh that's fabulous, mirror calm!
November 30th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic composition, reflections
November 30th, 2022
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful photo.
November 30th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful composition and reflections
November 30th, 2022
Mags
ace
Gorgeous reflections!
November 30th, 2022
bruni
ace
Love the colors and reflection.
November 30th, 2022
winghong_ho
Lovely capture. I like the tone.
November 30th, 2022
