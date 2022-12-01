Sign up
Photo 3294
This is what Christmas at the beach looks like
Not my house but I liked the decorations. Thought it was good way to start December.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3770
photos
189
followers
95
following
902% complete
View this month »
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
27th November 2022 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
beach
,
house
,
decorations
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful house wonderfully decorated
December 1st, 2022
gloria jones
ace
So festive!
December 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and festive!
December 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
Beautiful house. It is looking very seasonal.
December 1st, 2022
