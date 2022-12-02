Sign up
Photo 3295
Quick snow squall
My friend and I were up on Hanson's Ridge when I noticed it getting dark. I said a storm was coming our way. Then is started snowing, I had to get a couple of photos. The snow looked like mist in the trees and hollows.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Tags
snow
,
squall
Annie D
ace
beautifully atmospheric
December 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
This looks wonderful Joan!
December 3rd, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture of the moment.
December 3rd, 2022
