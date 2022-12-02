Previous
Quick snow squall by joansmor
Photo 3295

Quick snow squall

My friend and I were up on Hanson's Ridge when I noticed it getting dark. I said a storm was coming our way. Then is started snowing, I had to get a couple of photos. The snow looked like mist in the trees and hollows.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Joan Robillard

Annie D ace
beautifully atmospheric
December 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
This looks wonderful Joan!
December 3rd, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture of the moment.
December 3rd, 2022  
