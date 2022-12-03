Previous
O Tannenbaum by joansmor
What with working 20 hours a week and my scrapbook commitments I find doing a lot of decorating something I have let go for now. BUt I have this cute little porcelain tree that gives me a lot of pleasure.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Joan Robillard

Mags ace
Very pretty!!!
December 3rd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Very nice
December 3rd, 2022  
