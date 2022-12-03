Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3296
O Tannenbaum
What with working 20 hours a week and my scrapbook commitments I find doing a lot of decorating something I have let go for now. BUt I have this cute little porcelain tree that gives me a lot of pleasure.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3772
photos
189
followers
92
following
903% complete
View this month »
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
2nd December 2022 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
Mags
ace
Very pretty!!!
December 3rd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Very nice
December 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close