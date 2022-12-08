Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3301
Moon River
The moon followed me to work this morning. I got several shots of it. This I believe is the best.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
6
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3777
photos
189
followers
90
following
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
Tags
moon
,
lake
,
estes
Mags
ace
Perfect title for you beautiful capture!
December 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! yes. Beautiful!
December 9th, 2022
Dianne
Lovely. I can remember as a kid thinking the moon was coming along with us as we traveled in the car at nighttime.
December 9th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
December 9th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
How beautiful!
December 9th, 2022
Leslie
ace
Goodbye Mr. Moon
December 9th, 2022
