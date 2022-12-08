Previous
Moon River by joansmor
Moon River

The moon followed me to work this morning. I got several shots of it. This I believe is the best.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Mags ace
Perfect title for you beautiful capture!
December 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! yes. Beautiful!
December 9th, 2022  
Dianne
Lovely. I can remember as a kid thinking the moon was coming along with us as we traveled in the car at nighttime.
December 9th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
December 9th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
How beautiful!
December 9th, 2022  
Leslie ace
Goodbye Mr. Moon
December 9th, 2022  
