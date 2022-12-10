Sign up
Photo 3303
Goodnight Moon
I was ready for bed and didn't have a decent photo, so I stepped out on to my deck and shot this picture of the moon and also the neighborhood Christmas lights.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3779
photos
189
followers
90
following
904% complete
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th December 2022 7:45pm
Tags
moon
Dione Giorgio
Lovely nighttime capture.
December 11th, 2022
