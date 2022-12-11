Previous
Good morning sun by joansmor
Photo 3304

Good morning sun

Captured on my way to the grocery store yesterday.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details

winghong_ho
Beautiful view. Great shot of light.
December 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Such a fabulous capture
December 12th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Most wonderful!
December 12th, 2022  
