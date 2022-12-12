Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3305
Ah Sour cream and onion my favorite
My Two loves Pringles and will just about eat them as I try to put in my mouth. So, I just share with her so I can eat a few myself.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my that's too funny!
December 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
LOL! Too cute!
December 13th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Good taste!
December 13th, 2022
