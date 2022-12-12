Previous
Next
Ah Sour cream and onion my favorite by joansmor
Photo 3305

Ah Sour cream and onion my favorite

My Two loves Pringles and will just about eat them as I try to put in my mouth. So, I just share with her so I can eat a few myself.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Oh my that's too funny!
December 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
LOL! Too cute!
December 13th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Good taste!
December 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise