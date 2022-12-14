Previous
Christmas come to the Nubble by joansmor
Photo 3307

Christmas come to the Nubble

I post a picture of these most every year. I find it special.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Corinne C ace
It looks so magical!
December 14th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Wow! What a superb spectacle. You have done so well capturing it! fav
December 14th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Oh how wonderful. Love it
December 14th, 2022  
