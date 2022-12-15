Previous
O Christmas Tree by joansmor
O Christmas Tree

This lobster Christmas tree is in front of a restaurant near by the lighthouse.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
906% complete

Larry Steager ace
LOL nice spotting.
December 15th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
How absolutely fun!!!!
December 15th, 2022  
