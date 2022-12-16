Previous
Next
Winter morn at Estes Lake by joansmor
Photo 3309

Winter morn at Estes Lake

When I start out to work before sunrise, I get excited to get to the lake to see what it looks like and so I have way too many pictures of sunrises there.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful - fav
December 16th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous shot!
December 16th, 2022  
Nada ace
Love the colors.
December 16th, 2022  
Jo Worboys
Wonderful capture
December 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
How beautiful! The silhouetted branches in the foreground are a bonus.
December 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise