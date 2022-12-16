Sign up
Photo 3309
Winter morn at Estes Lake
When I start out to work before sunrise, I get excited to get to the lake to see what it looks like and so I have way too many pictures of sunrises there.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
5
5
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3785
photos
189
followers
89
following
906% complete
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
15th December 2022 6:29am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
estes
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - fav
December 16th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous shot!
December 16th, 2022
Nada
ace
Love the colors.
December 16th, 2022
Jo Worboys
Wonderful capture
December 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
How beautiful! The silhouetted branches in the foreground are a bonus.
December 16th, 2022
