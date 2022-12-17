Previous
Guinea Hens on the move by joansmor
Guinea Hens on the move

I love these birds but don't often spot them but when I do, I just have to try to catch a photo..
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Joan Robillard

Islandgirl ace
Wow huge birds!
December 17th, 2022  
