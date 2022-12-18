Previous
Snow comes to my house by joansmor
Photo 3311

Snow comes to my house

We had the first significant snow of the winter. It was a wet and messy snow. With the temperatures we are having overnight it should become a solid chunk of ice.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Joan Robillard

Mags ace
A beautiful winter scene!
December 18th, 2022  
Annie D ace
very wintery :)
December 18th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
But it looks so beautiful!!
December 18th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Very wintry!
December 19th, 2022  
