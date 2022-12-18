Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3311
Snow comes to my house
We had the first significant snow of the winter. It was a wet and messy snow. With the temperatures we are having overnight it should become a solid chunk of ice.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
4
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3787
photos
189
followers
89
following
907% complete
View this month »
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
16th December 2022 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
Mags
ace
A beautiful winter scene!
December 18th, 2022
Annie D
ace
very wintery :)
December 18th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
But it looks so beautiful!!
December 18th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Very wintry!
December 19th, 2022
