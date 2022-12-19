Previous
The next morning by joansmor
The next morning

I looked out to see how much snow had fallen overnight. It was Saturday and we had hoped to go to Wreath's across America. But it was a messy snow and kept snowing until about noon so instead I stayed inside and scrapped.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Joan Robillard

Carole Sandford ace
It’s pretty if you don’t have to go anywhere.
December 19th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Pretty snow capture
December 19th, 2022  
Annie D ace
beautiful light
staying inside seems a good choice with all that snow :)
December 20th, 2022  
Mags ace
So much snow! Great shot.
December 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the light you caught and the way this is composed. Quite a snowfall.
December 20th, 2022  
