Photo 3312
The next morning
I looked out to see how much snow had fallen overnight. It was Saturday and we had hoped to go to Wreath's across America. But it was a messy snow and kept snowing until about noon so instead I stayed inside and scrapped.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
5
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3788
photos
189
followers
89
following
907% complete
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th December 2022 6:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
morning
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s pretty if you don’t have to go anywhere.
December 19th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Pretty snow capture
December 19th, 2022
Annie D
ace
beautiful light
staying inside seems a good choice with all that snow :)
December 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
So much snow! Great shot.
December 20th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love the light you caught and the way this is composed. Quite a snowfall.
December 20th, 2022
staying inside seems a good choice with all that snow :)