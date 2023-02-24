Sign up
Photo 3379
St Ann's Stone Chapel
This chapel is in Kennebunkport on the coast. It is a lovely chapel.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
5
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3855
photos
192
followers
93
following
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
18th June 2014 7:25pm
Privacy
Public
Suzanne
ace
Great textural effect
February 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Super capture! Love the texture and tonal range.
February 25th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely chapel and capture in b&w.
February 25th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Very nice b&w Joan
February 25th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
What a magnificent chapel and nice in b and w. Wish the steeple had a bit more head room
February 25th, 2023
