Previous
Next
St Ann's Stone Chapel by joansmor
Photo 3379

St Ann's Stone Chapel

This chapel is in Kennebunkport on the coast. It is a lovely chapel.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
925% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great textural effect
February 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Super capture! Love the texture and tonal range.
February 25th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely chapel and capture in b&w.
February 25th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Very nice b&w Joan
February 25th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
What a magnificent chapel and nice in b and w. Wish the steeple had a bit more head room
February 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise