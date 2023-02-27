Previous
Circles by joansmor
Photo 3382

Circles

Our Flash of red is coming to a close. I have really missed having @Vignouse participating. He was such a master of the Black and White photo.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Joan Robillard

11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty and a good one for circles.
February 27th, 2023  
