Photo 3385
Across Winnipesaukee
Took this picture when I took the day trip into New Hampshire. PS I added this sky.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
5
4
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3861
photos
192
followers
91
following
927% complete
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th February 2023 3:22pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
range
,
winnipesaukee
,
presidential
Larry Steager
ace
Well done.
March 2nd, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
I would never have guessed about the sky. Love that snow capped mountain in the background and all the horizontal lines of the water.
March 2nd, 2023
Linda Godwin
The sky fits very well! Great image
March 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful layers of water and mountains!
March 2nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
March 2nd, 2023
