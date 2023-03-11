Previous
Ice Fishing on Mousam Lake by joansmor
Photo 3394

Ice Fishing on Mousam Lake

There are some pictures I want to get every season and ice fishing is one I want every winter.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Joan Robillard

PompadOOr Photography ace
Nice and interesting!
March 11th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great shot. I’ve done that a few times up in Montana.
March 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
It must stay very cold where you are. Lovely shot!
March 11th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
The ice is STILL that thick? nice shot!
March 11th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of the event. It is too cold to go fishing like this.
March 11th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wow! How thick is that ice?
March 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Wow I’ve seen it on TV but to try would be awesome a cool shot fav
March 11th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
How amazing
March 11th, 2023  
