Photo 3397
Icy rocks on the roadside
This was taken on the same day as yesterday's picture but down by Lake Winnipesaukee. Been snowing all day today. I have been out to clean of the stoop and steps but now I will have to wait till morning. Hope we don't get too much tonight.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
4
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3873
photos
193
followers
93
following
930% complete
View this month »
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
12th February 2023 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
ledge
*lynn
ace
gorgeous!
March 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely almost looks like falls
March 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning!
March 14th, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and nice composition.
March 14th, 2023
