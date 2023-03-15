Sign up
Photo 3398
After the storm
We got over 8 inches of snow yesterday. I got out to take a couple of pictures this afternoon.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
2
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3874
photos
193
followers
93
following
Photo Details
4
4
2
2
2
2
365
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
15th March 2023 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
lake
,
estes
Corinne C
ace
This is gorgeous!
March 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! Such a beautiful winter scene.
March 15th, 2023
