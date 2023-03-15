Previous
After the storm by joansmor
Photo 3398

After the storm

We got over 8 inches of snow yesterday. I got out to take a couple of pictures this afternoon.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Joan Robillard

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is gorgeous!
March 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! Such a beautiful winter scene.
March 15th, 2023  
