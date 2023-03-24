Sign up
Photo 3407
Sunrise at the Mills
Okay another sunrise but that's all I have gotten out to take pictures of. But the is Maple Sunday weekend in Maine and I am going to a sugar house. Hoping the one I go to has ice cream and Maple syrup. Hopefully photos to follow.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3883
photos
194
followers
96
following
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
22nd March 2023 6:52am
sunrise
,
mills
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful gentle colour sky at sunrise!
March 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely sunrise
March 25th, 2023
