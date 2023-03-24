Previous
Sunrise at the Mills

Okay another sunrise but that's all I have gotten out to take pictures of. But the is Maple Sunday weekend in Maine and I am going to a sugar house. Hoping the one I go to has ice cream and Maple syrup. Hopefully photos to follow.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Joan Robillard

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful gentle colour sky at sunrise!
March 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely sunrise
March 25th, 2023  
