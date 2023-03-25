Sign up
Photo 3408
Sunrise in the windows
I liked how the light coming out of the windows resembled the sunrise outside. Bright yellows and soft blues.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
5
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3884
photos
194
followers
96
following
933% complete
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
Views
4
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
22nd March 2023 6:55am
light
,
windows
Maggiemae
ace
A sad and abandoned looking building but safe from being vandalised with the security screens!
March 25th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
I wonder what created the lovely yellow light
March 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely soft colour
March 25th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Nice colours!
March 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Well spotted. They almost look colored with a neon yellow.
March 25th, 2023
