Spring delight by joansmor
Photo 3410

Spring delight

I went to a sugarhouse this weekend to replenish my supply of maple syrup. And of course, getting some maple syrup ice cream. Yum Yum. Maple syrup is the reward for suffering the long, cold and snowy winter.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Joan Robillard

Islandgirl ace
Looks yummy!
March 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yummy, you must treat yourself after the winter months !
March 27th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Love ice and mapel syrup👍😊
March 27th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
Sweeeeet👌
March 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Yummy, we call them maple creemees!
March 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Sounds yum
March 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
That looks so delicious!
March 28th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Yum! Maine is my home state.
March 28th, 2023  
Milanie ace
I bet that's delicious!
March 28th, 2023  
