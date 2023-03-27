Sign up
Photo 3410
Spring delight
I went to a sugarhouse this weekend to replenish my supply of maple syrup. And of course, getting some maple syrup ice cream. Yum Yum. Maple syrup is the reward for suffering the long, cold and snowy winter.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
9
1
Islandgirl
ace
Looks yummy!
March 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yummy, you must treat yourself after the winter months !
March 27th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Love ice and mapel syrup👍😊
March 27th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
Sweeeeet👌
March 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Yummy, we call them maple creemees!
March 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Sounds yum
March 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
That looks so delicious!
March 28th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Yum! Maine is my home state.
March 28th, 2023
Milanie
ace
I bet that's delicious!
March 28th, 2023
