Photo 3411
The dam
Took this when I was out yesterday. I have tried to capture this dam before but usually the leaves block the picture. You can see we still have a touch of snow.on the ground but spring is slowly taking over.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
1
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3887
photos
194
followers
96
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
27th March 2023 12:36pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
dam
gloria jones
ace
Nice shot with great details.
March 28th, 2023
