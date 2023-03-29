Sign up
Photo 3412
Weirs and a seagull
Took this Tuesday at Camp Ellis.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3888
photos
194
followers
96
following
934% complete
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
28th March 2023 11:54am
seagull
,
weirs
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He has found a good look.out post, nice capture
March 29th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Nice.
March 29th, 2023
