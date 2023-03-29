Previous
Weirs and a seagull by joansmor
Photo 3412

Weirs and a seagull

Took this Tuesday at Camp Ellis.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Beryl Lloyd
He has found a good look.out post, nice capture
March 29th, 2023  
Larry Steager
Nice.
March 29th, 2023  
