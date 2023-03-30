Previous
Next
To be heard by joansmor
Photo 3413

To be heard

I was tossing pieces of my pizza out the window ad of course the gulls wanted more.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
935% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Yes once you start …. Lol
March 30th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Hope the pizza was a nice one for you as well!
March 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
They can be so greedy!
March 30th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
This is a wonderful evocation of the 'gull experience' whenever food appears. I like the lines behind the gulls. Favourite
March 30th, 2023  
George ace
Great capture of these greedy critters.
March 30th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a cute shot of these two!
March 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! Fussing for food!
March 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise