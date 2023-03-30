Sign up
Photo 3413
To be heard
I was tossing pieces of my pizza out the window ad of course the gulls wanted more.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
7
5
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3889
photos
194
followers
96
following
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
3413
Dawn
ace
Yes once you start …. Lol
March 30th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Hope the pizza was a nice one for you as well!
March 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
They can be so greedy!
March 30th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
This is a wonderful evocation of the 'gull experience' whenever food appears. I like the lines behind the gulls. Favourite
March 30th, 2023
George
ace
Great capture of these greedy critters.
March 30th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What a cute shot of these two!
March 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! Fussing for food!
March 30th, 2023
