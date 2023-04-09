Previous
Spring reflections by joansmor
Spring reflections

This part of Estes Lake had completely cleared of ice and snow and so I can get wonderful reflections.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Corinne C
Splendid reflections!
April 10th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger
The lake is so still…lovely
April 10th, 2023  
Elisa Smith
Beautiful shot.
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn
Fantastic reflections
April 10th, 2023  
Danette Thompson
Looks lovely
April 10th, 2023  
