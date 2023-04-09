Sign up
Photo 3423
Spring reflections
This part of Estes Lake had completely cleared of ice and snow and so I can get wonderful reflections.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
5
4
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3899
photos
194
followers
96
following
937% complete
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th April 2023 11:54am
reflections
,
lake
,
estes
Corinne C
ace
Splendid reflections!
April 10th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
The lake is so still…lovely
April 10th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful shot.
April 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fantastic reflections
April 10th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks lovely
April 10th, 2023
