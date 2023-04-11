Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3424
Still ice on some lakes
This was taken the day after the reflections picture and there were still ice on lots of lakes. Not ice you would want to walk on though.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3900
photos
195
followers
96
following
938% complete
View this month »
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
7th April 2023 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
lake
winghong_ho
Great composition, lovely scene.
April 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
April 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close